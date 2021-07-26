Mumbai: Police nab man for murder of estranged wife’s brother 

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his estranged wife’s brother in Borivali (west) after she refused to reconcile with him.

According to MHB colony police, the incident took place between 5.45 pm and 6.45 pm on Sunday in Naitodi ground at Eksar.

The accused Bharat Makwana used to work for a cable company. He stabbed the victim Sandip Rajput, 27, with a knife and a broken beer bottle on his chest, neck and thigh. Makwana then left for his residence in Nalasopara and was arrested from there.

Makwana’s 28-year-old wife is the complainant in the case. She told police that she married Makwana in 2018 after her first husband passed away. Makwana promised to take care of her two children from first marriage.

However, within a year after their marriage Makwana started harassing her and she got fed up of his alcoholism. She left him last year and went back to her mother’s residence.

Makwana tried to win her back but she was not interested. On Sunday, he went to her residence and took her brother Rajput with him at the pretext of getting him a new job. The two got into an argument and Makwana stabbed Rajput to death and fled from the spot.

“The accused has been arrested and produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody till July 30,” said Popat Yele, senior inspector of MHB colony police station.