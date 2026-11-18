In June 2021, then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 10 all-terrain vehicles at Girgaon Chowpatty to patrol Mumbai’s beaches. Some of them have since spent months lying near a traffic police outpost close to the same beach, awaiting repairs, police personnel say.

They aren’t the only patrol experiment to stall. The Mumbai Police’s thoroughbred horses, meant for crowd control, still turn out mostly for parades. The Segway scooters once launched with actor Akshay Kumar have stopped running because of battery failures.

Despite high-profile launches and substantial investments, all three have largely been confined to ceremonial use, fallen into disuse or are awaiting repairs.

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Mounted police: Horses remain largely ceremonial

The Mumbai Police’s mounted unit has been revived twice in six years. The latest revival, in July 2024, was expected to take the horses beyond ceremonial duties, with a plan to deploy them for crowd management during this year’s Ganeshotsav. But plans to station them at Girgaon Chowpatty were called off after the onset of rains.

“These horses are not Indian but thoroughbreds from other countries. Rains do not suit them as they become vulnerable to Glanders, a fatal bacterial disease that affects horses and spreads quickly. Hence, we did not want to take a chance,” an official said.

Mumbai Police’s mounted unit during a training ride. The unit was revived in July 2024 but has been used largely for Republic Day parades and Raising Day celebrations (Express photo) Mumbai Police’s mounted unit during a training ride. The unit was revived in July 2024 but has been used largely for Republic Day parades and Raising Day celebrations (Express photo)

The official added that thoroughbreds at the Mahalaxmi racecourse are also moved to Pune during the monsoon. Another officer said the large crowds at Girgaon Chowpatty raised concerns that the horses could panic. The unit has consequently continued to be used largely for Republic Day parades and police Raising Day celebrations.

The state government approved Rs 38 crore in July 2024 to acquire 30 horses. In August this year, it sanctioned another Rs 1.27 crore towards the purchase of horses, saddlery, veterinary examinations and trainers’ remuneration.

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The unit was first disbanded in 1932, as growing vehicular traffic made horse patrols less practical. It returned in January 2020, when then home minister Anil Deshmukh unveiled it at the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park, but was discontinued in September 2022 after 13 horses died during the Covid period. The July 2024 revival is its second comeback.

Segways: Battery troubles bring patrols to a halt

The police’s experiment with self-balancing Segway electric scooters has also run aground, with recurring battery problems rendering the vehicles unusable.

First introduced in 2017, when two Segways imported from China were deployed along Marine Drive, the fleet expanded to around 50 by June 2020. The initiative was formally relaunched by Akshay Kumar and then home minister Anil Deshmukh, with deployments extended to Worli Sea Face and promenades in the western suburbs.

The police’s experiment with self-balancing Segway electric scooters has also hit a roadblock (Express Photo) The police’s experiment with self-balancing Segway electric scooters has also hit a roadblock (Express Photo)

The scooters were meant to ease the physical strain of patrolling crowded public spaces. But battery failures eventually brought the initiative to a halt, despite attempts to revive it.

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“We tried to charge the battery of the Segways, but there were some technical issues and the exercise was not feasible. Eventually, the Segways used in Bandra and Worli also developed battery issues. The company which manufactured them refused to provide new batteries and hence they are not being used,” an official said.

The police said they had written to the Motor Transport department, which assured them that the issue would be resolved.

ATVs: Beach patrol vehicles await repairs

The 10 Polaris all-terrain vehicles, donated to the Mumbai Police by the Reliance Foundation, were meant to patrol beaches and coastal stretches including Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Juhu, Versova and Gorai.

Unlike conventional police vehicles, the ATVs could navigate sandy stretches, making them useful for beach patrols. But several have developed technical problems and are awaiting repairs with the Motor Transport department.

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An official from DB Marg police station said the vehicles had been sent for repairs. “They have developed technical issues and have been sent to the Motor Training department. We are optimistic that the MT department will repair them,” the official said.

Police personnel said some ATVs had been non-functional for several months. “They have been non-functional for the past several months. Some of these ATVs were lying near the traffic police outpost near the beach for several months, awaiting repairs. The MT department is looking into this,” the official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Suvez Haque and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Motor Transport) Sachin Badhe did not comment when contacted by The Indian Express.