Mumbai Police launches manhunt to trace two ‘Bangladeshi terrorists’ carrying Indian passports

Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt to trace “two Bangladeshi terrorists”, who are believed to be carrying Indian passports. On July 18, the Foreign Return Citizens (FRC) desk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) received an anonymous email at 2.56 am alleging that “two Bangladeshi terrorists” carrying Indian passports will be flying to Serbia through the airport. The email also mentioned the names on their respective passports.

Police said that the FRC desk received an email from an id saikatbarua4710@gmail.com. It requested the authorities to arrest the two who were travelling with Indian passports under the names of Sujan Sarkar and Sameer Roy.

The email was then forwarded to the security agencies including the CISF, Immigration Bureau, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Sahar police following which an investigation to hunt the two men were initiated.

Police are tight-lipped about the incident but an officer overlooking the investigation confirmed the email and said, “It is a sensitive matter and we are trying to locate them.”

Police have learnt that the two men purported — Sujan Sarkar and Sameer Roy — were at the airport on the morning of July 18 to catch a flight to Serbia but the international airlines authorities did not allow them to travel.

“There was some problem in their documents due to which the two were not allowed to travel,” said an official, adding, “We have learnt that they were present in the airport before the email landed at FRC’s desk and after they were refused to board the flight, they returned to the city.”

Since then, the Mumbai Police, who believe that the “two Bangladeshi terrorists” are still in the city are trying to trace them. A senior police officer said that no FIR has been registered yet because no offence has been committed by anyone.

“We will trace and interrogate them to understand the offence. If the two were carrying forged passports, then cases shall be registered accordingly and they will be arrested,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the investigators have also started scrutinising the IP addresses to trace the person, who sent the email as they also suspect that someone is trying to implicate the two by labelling them as terrorists.

“There are a high number of fake passport cases that get reported. The two may have got their fake passports made through an agent, a rival to the one who has sent an email. We are investigating the matter on priority but are probing other aspects of the email as well,” said an officer. When contacted, the spokesperson of CSMIA did not comment on the matter.