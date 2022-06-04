INS Vikrant case: Mumbai Police likely to file chargesheet against Somaiya this month

The Mumbai Police probing BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for allegedly swindling funds collected for the restoration of warship INS Vikrant is likely to file a chargesheet against him later this month.

The police will be relying on a letter submitted by Somaiya to then Governor, stating that he and some others had collected around Rs 12,000 and wanted to deposit the same to him for the restoration of INS Vikrant. As per the police, Somaiya has not been able to provide proof that the money was deposited with the Governor or the government. “Based on the evidence we have gathered so far, we will file a chargesheet in the case later this month,” said an officer.

Somiaya and his son Neil were booked on April 7 based on a police complaint that alleged that the BJP leader had collected Rs 57 crore for the restoration of INS Vikrant but misused the funds. The INS Vikrant was scrapped in 2014 and auctioned to a company for Rs 60 crore. The father and son had approached the Bombay High Court, which had granted them pre-arrest bail and asked them to appear before the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police, which was investigating the matter.

An officer privy to the probe said, “So far, we have proof that Somaiya had collected money for INS Vikrant restoration…While Somaiya said the money had been deposited to government, there is no proof of the same.”

The officer added, “A letter that had been submitted by Somaiya, along with his anticipatory bail plea, says that they had collected nearly Rs 12,000, which they wanted to deposit with the Governor. However, there is no evidence that he eventually deposited the money.” The officer further said that they have also found some tweets of Somaiya where he had mentioned the amount that had been collected.

Somaiya had earlier questioned how the Mumbai Police had alleged that he collected Rs 57 crore for the restoration of the warship. An officer said, “Media reports quoted the complainant mentioning the amount. However, even if he had taken Rs 100 in the name of the restoration of the warship and misused it, it would still amount to cheating.”

The Mumbai Police had earlier recorded the statements of Somaiya and his son over three days. When contacted, Somaiya’s lawyer Vivekanand Gupta said he would not like to comment on the probe at this stage.