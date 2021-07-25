Mumbai Police launches fitness programme for its personnel

For the fitness programme, the police have tied up with The Indian Nutrition Coach, owned by the daughter of a serving sub-inspector. (Representative Image)

THE MUMBAI Police, which has lost 122 personnel to Covid-19 till now, has launched a fitness programme, under which each person will undergo one-on-one counseling sessions with nutrition experts. Depending on the seriousness of their comorbidity, they shall be assigned diet and exercises. Also, the improvement in their health will be monitored for three months.

A pilot project has begun on July 19 and a batch of 100 personnel are currently undergoing counselling sessions. The Mumbai Police has lost 99 personnel to Covid-19 in 2020 and 23 till the first week of July this year.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Vhatkar (Admin) said that 95 per cent of the personnel who died of Covid-19 were suffering from comorbidities. “We realised that during their day-to-day activities, they tend to forget to take care of themselves and the department needs a programme where someone is constantly monitoring their health and suggesting necessary changes in their diet and exercise.”

For the fitness programme, the police have tied up with The Indian Nutrition Coach, owned by the daughter of a serving sub-inspector.

Officers said that 20 personnel each from five police stations — Ghatkopar, Pant Nagar, RCF, Shivaji Nagar and Trombay — who are above 45 years of age and suffering from comorbidities have been selected for the pilot programme.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade (East Region) said, “These personnel initially underwent blood check-ups recommended by the institute and are now being counselled.”

The police said that during the three-month programme, the counsellors will interact with the personnel to know them personally, understand their lifestyle and eating habits and on the basis of the seriousness of their comorbidity, recommended them diets and exercises.

The counsellors will visit them at the police station every week where their progress will be assessed. “We are at an initial stage of this programme. So far, we plan to take up five police stations at a time… the counsellors will visit each police station from Monday to Friday and counsel the selected 20 personnel daily for three months,” said Darade.

The personnel will also undergo multiple check-ups in between their sessions to monitor their improvement and accordingly their diets and exercise may change, said an officer.

Sources said that Mumbai Police will pay Rs 3,000 from its welfare fund for each police personnel for this programme.

Darade said the mission is to have an active and fit force and to inculcate healthy habits among the personnel. “We often see that they eat vada pav, samosa and other fried food items. We will encourage them to eat nutrient rich diet and home made food as much as possible,” said an officer.