Mumbai police launch month-long ‘Operation Reunite’ to locate missing children

Updated: August 8, 2022 10:12:59 pm
CLOSE ON the heels of a missing girl’s being reunited with her family after nine years, the Mumbai police on Monday launched a month-long “Operation Reunite” to track down missing children and sensitise the public about children forcibly employed or asked to live with someone other than their parents.
It was announced by police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar soon after he met the girl from Andheri and her family.
As per a note issued by police, “To look for children below 18 years of age who may have gone missing between August 15 and September 15, Operation Reunite will be carried out by the police. During this period, the police will make utmost attempts to track down missing children and reunite them with their families.”
Police requested Mumbaikars to alert them if they see any children who they suspect are staying or working anywhere under duress. They are requested to dial 100 or 1098 if they see any such children, especially near bus stands, railway stations, religious places, bus stands, restaurants or involved in domestic work.
Police have also requested the public to look up the children on http://www.trackthemissingchild.gov.in and see if they match with photos of the missing children uploaded on the portal.
