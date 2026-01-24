How 2 bullets found inside two Lokhandwala flats led Mumbai police to Kamaal R Khan

What began as a mysterious discovery of two ‘projectiles’ being found in two separate flats–one on the second floor and the other on the fourth–of a building in Mumbai’s posh Lokhandwala neighbourhood has ended in the arrest of actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, on Saturday.

The incident took place at Nalanda building in Andheri (West) on January 18. Writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra and model Prateek Baid, who stay on the second and fourth floors of the building, respectively, told the police they had heard a sound that sounded like someone shooting a gun and later found a ‘bullet’ inside their house.

The Oshiwara police registered an offence under the Arms Act and began an investigation. Initially, the case was so open-ended that the police termed the objects ‘projectiles’, pending forensic verification.

Later, the police got confirmation that the ‘projectiles’ were indeed bullets—albeit of a low calibre, indicating they were relatively less lethal. Based on where the bullets were found, the police began looking at possible locations from where the bullets would have had to be fired for them to land inside the two flats. Forensic experts also assisted the police.

A police official explained that the search was simplified by the layout of the area: right next to Nalanda building lay a stretch of mangroves, followed by an open ground. Right next to the ground stood a bungalow where Kamaal R Khan resided.

Meanwhile, another team began checking the registered weapon owners in the area to see who had access to a firearm that matched the calibre of the bullets that were found. It was then that the team found that Khan had registered his firearm at the Oshiwara police station.

“Given the fact that his house was in the range from where the bullets could have been fired and he owned a firearm that had a similar calibre, we suspected his involvement,” an officer said. It was based on this that Khan was brought in for questioning at the Oshiwara police station on Friday.

As per the police, during interrogation, Khan allegedly confessed that he was testing his licensed gun near the window when the bullets were unintentionally fired. The police are now checking if Khan has all the necessary documents for the firearm, which has since been seized.

Khan is set to be produced before a court where the police will seek his custody.