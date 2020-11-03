Mumbai Police join hands with NGO to clear abandoned vehicles

It is learnt each police station has over 50 unclaimed vehicles (including cars and two-wheelers) on their premises. (Representational)

With the premises of police stations in Mumbai cluttered with unclaimed or abandoned vehicles, the Mumbai Police have decided to join hands with NGO Gangamata Wahan Shodh Sanstha that has offered its help in clearing these vehicles by tracing their owners. The Pune-based NGO had made the proposal last week to Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil, who subsequently approved it.

“The NGO has helped us earlier too. We had done this in Nasik and disposed of 2,000 vehicles,” Patil told The Indian Express. “They found and approached the owners of the unclaimed vehicles. They ask people to claim the car (or two-wheeler) from a police station but the owners are often reluctant for various reasons. The survey has already begun to find out how many vehicles were impounded and for what reason — how many are from accidents, and how many are unclaimed,” Patil added.

Following procedure, the Mumbai Police sent notifications to owners to collect their vehicles but there have been numerous occasions where owners do not turn up. In a few cases, the police had to take court approval before auctioning unclaimed vehicles.

Meanwhile, the NGO will take down details of each unclaimed vehicle from each police station. It will contact the owner, and if the owner refuses to collect the vehicle, the NGO will work to acquire an NOC from the owner and sell the vehicle for scrap. The money will go to the government.

The unclaimed vehicles, according to Patil, take up majority of space in every police station across the city. “Like in LT Marg police station, the police motorcycles and cars are parked outside the station while unclaimed vehicles are parked inside. These unclaimed vehicles have turned into garbage and can cause a mishap. The NGO has the expertise, and they have done it in the Pune rural area earlier,” Patil said.

It is learnt each police station has over 50 unclaimed vehicles (including cars and two-wheelers) on their premises.

Ram Udvanth, the NGO’s founder, began the survey from the Nirmal Nagar police station. According to Udvanth, the NGO has helped police in Pune and Kolhapur dispose of over 7,000 vehicles so far. “We have done this in the past. There have been instances where we have contacted an owner who was happy to get the vehicle. We have returned vehicles to people from Gujarat and other states as well,” Udvanth said.

