Mumbai Police issues circular cancelling 2 orders by former commissioner

The Mumbai police on Tuesday issued a fresh circular cancelling the two orders issued last month by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. The two orders, that currently stand cancelled, pertains to the registration of FIRs of molestation cases and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act.

The first order was issued by Pandey on June 6 in which he had instructed officials from every police station to seek permission from the zonal deputy commissioner of police before registering any FIR of molestation or any case under POCSO.

The move had drawn criticism from child rights organisations and was also challenged in court.

Pandey sent out a revised order on June 17 directing police officers to immediately register an FIR for molestation or crimes under POCSO Act in cases where they do not suspect any foul play.

The revised order further stated that in instances when police personnel suspect foul play, they must inform the senior police inspector. The information should then be forwarded to the assistant commissioner of police and permission should be sought from the zonal deputy commissioner of police before registering an offence.

On Tuesday, a fresh circular cancelling the two orders were issued by the Mumbai police.

A press note was issued by deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar which read that the order was cancelled after seeking permission from newly appointed Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

The press note further read, “If the police stations receive any complaint in connection with POCSO or molestation, appropriate legal action should be taken as per the provisions of the relevant law. On 12/07/2022, the order was issued with the approval of the Commissioner of Police.”