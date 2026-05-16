Maharashtra IPS reshuffle: Manoj Kumar Sharma of ‘12th fail’ fame is joint commissioner

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in the state on Friday, Manoj Kumar Sharma, the 2005 batch officer whose life was portrayed in 12th fail movie, was appointed as the joint commissioner of police (law and order) in Mumbai police while former joint commissioner (traffic) Anil Kumbhare, a 2005 batch IPS officer was appointed as joint commissioner (crime).

Satyanarayan Choudhary who was replaced by Sharma was appointed as joint commissioner (traffic) in place of Kumbhare while Rajesh Pradhan was appointed as the joint commissioner of Economic Offences Wing in place of Nishit Mishra.

Tejaswi Satpute, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual assault offences against self-styled godman Ashokkumar Kharat, was promoted an dposted as additional commissioner of police (crime) in Pune. Satpute is currently serving as Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Pune.