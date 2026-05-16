Maharashtra IPS reshuffle: Manoj Kumar Sharma of ‘12th fail’ fame is joint commissioner

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In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in the state on Friday, Manoj Kumar Sharma, the 2005 batch officer whose life was portrayed in 12th fail movie, was appointed as the joint commissioner of police (law and order) in Mumbai police while former joint commissioner (traffic) Anil Kumbhare, a 2005 batch IPS officer was appointed as joint commissioner (crime).
Satyanarayan Choudhary who was replaced by Sharma was appointed as joint commissioner (traffic) in place of Kumbhare while Rajesh Pradhan was appointed as the joint commissioner of Economic Offences Wing in place of Nishit Mishra.
Tejaswi Satpute, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual assault offences against self-styled godman Ashokkumar Kharat, was promoted an dposted as additional commissioner of police (crime) in Pune. Satpute is currently serving as Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Pune.
Recently, the SIT headed by Satpute, filed over 2,000 pages of chargesheets in two cases against Kharat.
Five of the six joint commissioners in the city were reshuffled with Suavez Haq being appointed joint commissioner (administration) while S Jaykumar, whom he replaced, was posted in Force One.
Apart from IG rank transfers, additional commissioner of police (west region) Paramjit Singh Dahiya was posted to the state Anti Terrorism Squad while three DCPs from the city Krishnakant Upadhyay, Dikshit Gedam and Pravin Mundhe were promoted to DIG rank and posted as additional commissioners in the city.
Lakhmi Gautam who was the joint commissioner (crime) has been posted as special inspector general (law and order) of the state while Nishit Mishra the former EOW joint commissioner has been posted as inspector general (training). Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Pune city, has been transferred to Mumbai police.
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