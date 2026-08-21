Mumbai Police seeks Interpol help to serve order to Hafiz Saeed, 5 others for 26/11 trial

The Mumbai Police has sought Interpol’s help via the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in serving a proclamation order against six Pakistani nationals, including Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi, for an in absentia trial in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

On Friday, the police submitted an interim report before a special court in connection with a proclamation order which was issued by the court last month, directing the six accused to remain present.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam told the court that the order has been sent to the home ministry to take appropriate steps since Hafiz Saeed and others currently live in Pakistan.