Thursday, September 30, 2021
Mumbai: Police inspector suspended for inaction against dance bar

The suspended officer Vijay Belge was posted as senior inspector of Andheri (east) police station for over a year.

September 30, 2021 1:43:33 pm
In the pre-covid era, there have been several instances of police officers getting transferred or suspended for inaction on dance bars in Mumbai.

A senior police inspector of a police station in Mumbai has been suspended for alleged inaction against a dance bar running in his jurisdiction last month.

The suspended officer Vijay Belge was posted as senior inspector of Andheri (east) police station for over a year.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer from the west region said, “last month there was a raid on a dance bar following which an inquiry was initiated against him. After the inquiry, he was suspended on Wednesday.”

In the pre-covid era, there have been several instances of police officers getting transferred or suspended for inaction on dance bars in Mumbai.

