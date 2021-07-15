Mumbai Police inspector suspended for having disproportionate assets worth Rs 16.9 lakh

Days after the Anti Corruption Bureau registered an FIR against a senior police inspector for allegedly having disproportionate assets worth Rs 16.9 lakh, the Mumbai Police suspended him from the force.

On November 23, 2015, a club owner had lodged a complaint against Shankar Pujari for allegedly demanding a bribe to allow the club to operate. A day later, the ACB laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. Pujari was then posted at Mulund police station.

During a search of his house, ACB officers found Rs 16.9 lakh in cash. The ACB had then sent a proposal to the home department to initiate an open inquiry against him. The ACB probe went on to conclude that Pujari’s income was disproportionate to his salary earned between 2000 and 2015. He was then given time to explain his income. As he could not give a satisfactory reply, ACB booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Pujari was suspended then, but he was acquitted by a court in connection to the case in 2018.