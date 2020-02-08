Mumbai: Police informer arrested for extorting money from brothel and bar owners

Mourya was arrested after a man, who previously used to operate a brothel, got an extortion case filed against him at D B Marg police station. (Representational Image) Mourya was arrested after a man, who previously used to operate a brothel, got an extortion case filed against him at D B Marg police station. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old police informer was arrested on Friday for allegedly extorting money from brothel and bar owners.

The police said that Tejkumar Abhiraj Mourya alias Rajesh Kelawala, a resident of Sewri, would show brothel and bar owners the contact numbers of IPS officers and threaten to raid their establishments.

Mourya was arrested after a man, who previously used to operate a brothel, got an extortion case filed against him at D B Marg police station.

In his statement, the complainant said, “Six months ago, Mourya met me and said that he is a police informer. He showed phone numbers and messages received from IPS officers and alleged that he will ask the police take action against me.”

Scared, the complainant paid him Rs 10,000. But Mourya kept on asking for more money.

“The complainant would give Mourya Rs 5,000 every month… When Mourya called him two days ago and demanded money, the complainant approached the police,” said an officer.

With Mourya asking the complainant to come with the money near Gokuldham Hotel in Girgaum, a police team, including sub-inspectors Sandesh Pawar and Datatrey Yadav, laid a trap around 12 midnight.

Mourya, who was caught red-handed accepting the cash, tried to flee, said police.

The police team chased him for a kilometre before catching him.

“Mourya earlier used to sell bananas… people called him kelawala. Two years ago, he became an informer of several police officers from DB Marg police station. As the officers learnt that he was extorting money from several bar owners by using their names, Mourya began to approach IPS officers and gave them information. As he got close to them, he started using their name to extort money,” said an officer.

The police said that there have been instances when bar or brothel owners had refused to pay him, Mourya had passed on their information to the police, following which their establishments were raided.

“After the raid, Mourya would again go to them and demand money saying that he would will again tip off the police about the illegal activities taking place at their establishments,” said the officer.

Mourya, who was booked under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, was remanded in police custody by a court on Friday.

D B Marg police said it has received three more complaints against Mourya and that victims have also approached Ghatkopar and VP road police with complaints.

