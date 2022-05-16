Mumbai Police appoint one officer in each police station to handle housing society-related issues

The Mumbai Police have assigned inspector-rank nodal officers to handle housing society-related issues in the city.

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey made the announcement during a Facebook live session Sunday. In the 30-minute video, which is available on Pandey’s Facebook page, he can be heard saying that many complaints from housing societies are not handled effectively.

The police inspector in charge of public relations in each of the 90-odd police stations in Mumbai have been made the nodal officer for housing societies falling under the jurisdiction of their respective police stations.

In a related development, Pandey also said that they will soon form a citizen forum to ensure effective communication among the police, civic body, BEST, other government departments and citizens.

“The citizen forum will be formed at the regional level as well as at the zonal level. There will be 60 people at the zonal level and another 15 people at the regional level to represent citizens,” said Pandey.

Notably, a bill is also being prepared to list the responsibilities of the citizen forum and enumerate ways in which government departments shall address issues raised by the forum. “This bill is being prepared by citizens. We will submit it to the government and it will take a call on it,” said Pandey.