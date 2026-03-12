Most hoax threat emails traced to a few tech-savvy individuals: Mumbai Police

In the absence of any data, police have struggled to track down the accused in most cases and manage to arrest only those who are not tech-savvy enough to hide their trail. (Express Photo)

A large number of hoax bomb threat emails received by the Mumbai Police in recent years targeting schools, courts, luxury hotels and key public institutions are believed to originate from a small group of technically skilled individuals who carefully conceal their digital identities, officials said.

Police officers said that while FIRs are routinely registered after such threats, arrests are rare because the senders often rely on sophisticated tools such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), encrypted email services hosted abroad and the dark web to hide their digital footprint.

