Mumbai: Police help recover Rs 79,000 lost to cyber fraud

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police’s cyber division has helped recover Rs 79,000 that was lost by a resident to cyber fraud.

A fraudster had impersonated a bank official and tricked the Bhayandar resident into revealing his bank details which were used to transfer money from his bank account. After he approached the police on March 2, they found that the fraudster had used it for online shopping. The cops then contacted the concerned e-wallet and reversed the transaction.

“We have started a WhatsApp number (9004880135) where victims of cybercrime can call us so that we can try and recover the lost money,” an officer said.

The victim, Sachin Dalvi, had told the police that he had received a new credit card from HDFC, but did not know how to activate it and searched for a helpline number on Google. However, he did not know that many fraudsters upload their own numbers on the Internet as that of customer service agents.

Dalvi got in touch with one such fraudster who, on the pretext of helping him, asked him to install a remote-access application which allows a third person to view one’s mobile activities. The fraudster then tricked the complainant into revealing his bank details and used it to transfer Rs 79,000 from his account.