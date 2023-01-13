Mumbai Police arrests man from Gujarat for bomb threat to Ambani school

MUMBAI police on Thursday arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly making a threat call to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School at BKC here, saying that there was a bomb on its premises. The threat call was made on Tuesday.

The accused, Vikramsingh Zala (34), disclosed his real name during the call and also sent his wife’s PAN and Aadhaar details to the school on WhatsApp. In the call, he said that he was aware he would be arrested soon, which would make him famous on social media and that even Mukesh Ambani would know him.

The police found him at the address mentioned in the PAN and Aadhaar cards and arrested him on Wednesday. “We arrested the accused from Gujarat and brought him to the city on Thursday.

He has studied till Class VII and works as a driver,” DCP (zone VIII) Dikshit Gedam said. He was produced before court and remanded in police custody.

On Tuesday, the school received a call on its landline number, which was forwarded to a mobile number. The accused claimed to have put a “time bomb” on the school premises. He later called up again, identified himself and said he would be arrested soon, which would make him famous.

The school informed the BKC police station following which an FIR was registered. A search was carried out at the school. However, no bomb or explosives were found.