Mumbai Police gives BMC list of 189 chowkies

In a recent order, the Bombay High Court gave the Mumbai Police and the BMC 10 weeks to decide the fate of illegally constructed police chowkies. In a recent order, the Bombay High Court gave the Mumbai Police and the BMC 10 weeks to decide the fate of illegally constructed police chowkies.

The Mumbai Police is now scrambling to regularise 189 police chowkies, built across the city over several decades without permission from the BMC.

In a recent order, the Bombay High Court gave the Mumbai Police and the BMC 10 weeks to decide the fate of illegally constructed police chowkies.

These chowkies were often built with funds from local businesses, charities and politicians, and on land owned by the civic body.

The order stems from a PIL filed in 2007 by a Khar resident, Indur Chhugani, which claimed that illegal police chowkies hamper traffic flow, and that these structures also have illegal electricity and water connections.

Last month, the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve directed each police station in the city to identify such chowkies and to prioritise making them regular by writing to assistant municipal commissioners at respective administrative wards. Police have also sent a list of such chowkies to senior BMC officials. “We are seeking post-facto permission from the BMC for these structures. It is up to the BMC now to consider our proposals and find a solution within the ten-week deadline set by the High Court. The BMC can either regularise the structures or refuse to do so. If it refuses, we will have to demolish the structures and rebuild them after seeking permission from the BMC,” said a senior official from the Mumbai Police.

A BMC official, who asked not be named, said the building proposals department will regularise chowkies that fit norms laid out in Mumbai’s Development Control Regulations.

A senior inspector in charge of a police station said chowkies were constructed in areas located far away from police stations and at sensitive and strategic points where 24-hour vigil was vital. “Building chowkies is urgent from the point of view of maintaining law and order and for serving citizens. So it has not been possible to await permission from the BMC. We have always built on land owned by the BMC because we do not own sufficient plots,” the official said.

Some of the chowkies on the list are at landmarks like Flora Fountain, Crawford Market, Girgaum Chowpatty, August Kranti Maidan, Juhu Beach, the Arrivals gate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, outside Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Vile Parle, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg railway stations, educational institutes like Ruia College and IIT Bombay and densely populated slums and housing projects in Kandivali, Mankhurd and Santacruz.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.