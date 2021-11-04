Mumbai Police: Four accused constables reinstated

Four CONSTABLES, who were arrested and chargesheeted in 2020 for allegedly beating to death a 22-year-old at Nehru Nagar slums in Juhu, have been reinstated in Mumbai Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Vhatkar said the four constables — Santosh Desai, Digambar Chavan, Ananda Gaikwad and Ankush Palve — have been posted at the local arms department. “All have been deployed at different units of the local arms department,” said another senior IPS officer.

The four were earlier posted at Juhu police station, when during a night patrolling, they allegedly assaulted Raju Velu Devendra, leading to his death.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 29 and 30 in 2020. A case of murder was registered on the complaint of Raju’s brother Manikam. Raju’s family had alleged that the police had tried to shield its men, because soon after the incident, officers had taken away digital video recorder of every CCTV camera covering the site of the incident while the police tried to pass it off as a case of mob lynching.

“They told us that Raju was caught stealing by residents of chawl 5 at Nehru Nagar, who thrashed him to death,” said his mother Saira Devendra.

In mid-2020, advocate Bahraiz Irani approached the Bombay High Court, requesting that cognizance be taken of police brutalities across the state during the lockdown. Irani subsequently filed a PIL, following which the court directed the police to take action against the four constables. They were suspended last August.



A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe into the matter. The constables were arrested on September 9. In October, the SIT filed a chargesheet, in which it dropped murder charges against the constables and instead invoked sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The four were granted bail on November 3, 2020.

A senior IPS officer said the decision to reinstate them was taken during a recent committee meeting presided over by the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Saira said she would raise the issue of reinstatement of the four in court in the next hearing.