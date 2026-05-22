Instagram user booked in Mumbai for ‘abusive and derogatory’ post against PM Modi

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Days after a UK national, Sangram Patil, was allowed to leave the country after he was booked for a social media post against the BJP last year, the Mumbai police on Friday registered an FIR against an Instagram account holder for alleged use of insulting and derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The police said they are trying to track down the person who handles the Instagram account.
The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by BJP Yuva Morcha worker Deepak Singh. In his complaint, Singh said he came across a post on the Instagram account teekhe_ladhke_no_1 while browsing on Wednesday.
Singh alleged that the account was misusing deepfake technology to show PM Modi in a poor light, and a fake video was made using extremely insulting and derogatory language. He said he found the same video on Facebook as well on an account of Nafees Alam.
In his complaint, Singh said the video, which has hurt the sentiments of many activists, has created a fake story about the Prime Minister and created a false impression in the minds of the people regarding the Indian government. The video has been created by using deepfake technology in the wrong way.
Based on his complaint, the Bhoiwada police registered an FIR against the Instagram account holder under sections 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353 (public mischief) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in addition to sections of the Information Technology Act.
Dattatray Thakur, Senior Inspector, Bhoiwada police station, said they have launched an investigation to identify the person using the Instagram account, as the name may be fake.
In December last year, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against an Indian-origin UK doctor, Sangram Patil, for an alleged social media post against the Bharatiya Janata Party. A Look Out Notice had been issued against him, and he was detained upon arriving in Mumbai on January 10.
Patil was not allowed to leave India for four months before the Bombay High Court granted him relief earlier this month.
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