Instagram user booked in Mumbai for ‘abusive and derogatory’ post against PM Modi

In his complaint, the BJP Yuva Morcha worker said the video, which has hurt the sentiments of many activists, has created a fake story about the Prime Minister (Image generated using AI).

Days after a UK national, Sangram Patil, was allowed to leave the country after he was booked for a social media post against the BJP last year, the Mumbai police on Friday registered an FIR against an Instagram account holder for alleged use of insulting and derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police said they are trying to track down the person who handles the Instagram account.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by BJP Yuva Morcha worker Deepak Singh. In his complaint, Singh said he came across a post on the Instagram account teekhe_ladhke_no_1 while browsing on Wednesday.