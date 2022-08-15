Mumbai police register FIR against NCP leader Nawab Malik based on Wankhede’s defamation complaint

THE MUMBAI police Sunday registered an FIR against incarcerated NCP leader Nawab Malik on a complaint filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede.

The FIR has been registered on charges of defamation and also under various sections of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

An officer said that the FIR was registered against Malik at the Goregaon police station, a day after Wankhede got a clean chit from the Mumbai City District Caste Scrutiny Committee in a caste certificate row. “The ACP of Goregaon division has been asked to investigate the matter,” the officer said.

Malik is currently behind bars in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Malik, along with others, had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and did not belong to the Scheduled Caste. The caste scrutiny committee was then asked to investigate the matter.

Wankhede was transferred out of NCB following the controversy in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case in which Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested.