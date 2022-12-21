scorecardresearch
Mumbai police register two FIRs against man for ‘derogatory’ social media post against BJP leader Prasad Lad

The accused, Mayur N Borale, who claims to be affiliated with the Thane unit of the Congress, allegedly put up a derogatory post on Facebook against MLC and his mother.

The FIRs were registered at the Chunabhatti and Sion police stations. (Representational)

The Mumbai police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against a man for allegedly putting up a derogatory social media post against Maharashtra BJP vice-president Prasad Lad and his family.

The FIRs were registered at the Chunabhatti and Sion police stations. Sources said more FIRs are likely to be registered across the state against the accused, Mayur N Borale, who claims to be affiliated with the Thane unit of the Congress. He is yet to be arrested, the police said.

An officer said the FIR at Chunabhatti was registered after one of Lad’s staff gave a statement before the police. As per the statement, between December 4 and 20, Borkar put up a derogatory post on Facebook against the member of Legislative Council and his mother.

An officer said Borale was booked under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 (publishing depraved content) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The case at the Sion police station was also registered under the same sections.

A senior officer said the process to register more cases against Borale across the state had begun.

It is pertinent to note that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was in power in Maharashtra, the BJP, which now rules the state along with the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, had criticised it for registering multiple FIRs in the same incident.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 06:21:09 pm
