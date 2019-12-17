Mumbai Police find no trace of hotel where Uzbek woman was ‘raped’ by cop

In order to establish the scene of crime, the police started looking for the seven-storey or taller hotels in Chembur but could not find any. (Representational) In order to establish the scene of crime, the police started looking for the seven-storey or taller hotels in Chembur but could not find any. (Representational)

MORE THAN two months after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a police officer for allegedly raping an Uzbek national, the police said they have so far not been able to “establish the scene of crime”. While the victim told the police that she was raped in a room on the seventh floor of a hotel in Chembur, the police have not found any such hotel.

The police added that they have also closed investigations into allegations that the officer, Anil Jadhav, had murdered two people and buried the bodies in his farmhouse after the victim, who was taken to the Pune farmhouse, could not show the spot where the bodies were allegedly buried. The victim’s lawyer has, however, alleged that the investigation was being done with a “biased viewpoint” and the police were not interested in looking for evidence.

The complainant in her statement had told the police that the accused had called her to the seventh-floor room of a hotel in Chembur, where he allegedly spiked the vodka offered to her. The complainant had said that two more people were present in the room. She alleged that soon after consuming the alcohol she lost consciousness. A few hours later when she woke up she realised Jadhav had raped her.

In order to establish the scene of crime, the police started looking for the seven-storey or taller hotels in Chembur but could not find any. “Since the crime is alleged to have taken place over a period of the last eight years, we also wrote to the BMC asking them if there were any seven-storeyed buildings or more in Chembur in the past decade. They replied saying there were no such hotels,” a senior officer said.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, who represents the victim, said that rather than taking the victim into confidence and taking her along, the police are trying to save Jadhav as some of the investigating officers are known to him. An officer investigating the case added that they have found allegations of the victim that Jadhav had killed two people and buried them in his farmhouse in Pune to be unfounded.

“When we took her to the farmhouse in the presence of the executive magistrate so that we could exhume the bodies, she was unable to show us where the bodies had been buried. We took the executive magistrate along and video recorded the entire process. The magistrate was convinced that there was no body as the victim could not show us the spot where the bodies had been buried. Following that investigation into allegations of murder were closed,” the officer added.

Satpute, however, said that right from the beginning of the investigation, the police have been biased. The police have not yet arrested him in the case. A senior officer, however, said that after his bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, Jadhav has approached the Bombay High Court and the next hearing is in January. If he is arrested in the meantime, he has to be released on a bail bond.

