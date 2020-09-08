Mumbai Police charges Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters with abetment to suicide

After Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment, the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The Mumbai police Tuesday filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi based on a complaint filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty. A case has been filed at Bandra police station under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The FIR says that the accused “hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for a banned medicine which is annexed under the NDPS Act and administered the same without supervising doses and quantity which may result in a chronic anxiety attack and which resulted in the commission of suicide.”

The Supreme Court order had stated that any FIR filed in this case by the Mumbai police will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), hence the case has been transferred to the investigating body for further probe.

“As per the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station, Mumbai under sections 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120B, 34 IPC and r/w Sec 8(c), 21, 22(A), 29 of NDPS Act. In line with orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the case is duly transferred to CBI for further investigation,” the Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

In the complaint (accessed by The Indian Express), Rhea said that some WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Priyanka on June 8 “are extremely disturbing and disclose the commission of various offences”. She added that in these messages, Priyanka advised Sushant to take various medications controlled under the NDPS Act.

“It seems that as per my discussion with the deceased at the time, he had informed his sister that he would not be able to obtain the said medication without a prescription… Shockingly it has not come to light that his sister Priyanka had subsequently, on the same day, sent him a prescription by one Dr Tarun Kumar, associate professor of cardiology from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi,” the complaint read.

It added, “Prime facie the said document appears forged and fabricated… Dr Kumar appears to have prescribed medication (controlled) under the NDPS Act to the deceased without any consultation as mandated by law.”

“In fact, the drugs prescribed by Dr Kumar were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the telemedicine practise guidelines,” the complaint further said.

Rhea also alleged that the prescription prepared by Priyanka and the doctor, “in connivance with each other”, is a fabricated and false document given that it shows Sushant to be an OPD patient when on the date and time, he was in Mumbai and not in Delhi.

