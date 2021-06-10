Mumbai Police file supplementary chargesheet against Ravi Pujari

Ravi Pujari had then made a threat call to the developer and asked him to cooperate with the builder, and demanded money. (File)

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against gangster Ravi Pujari in connection with a threat call he made to a Kandivali-based developer in 2017. This is the second chargesheet filed by the crime branch in two cases against the gangster in a month.

The Mumbai Police was granted Pujari’s custody in 10 cases registered against him in the city. In the next few weeks, police are likely to file chargesheets in the remaining eight cases.

An officer said in 2017, a developer was nominated by Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to oversee redevelopment of a cluster of 500 slums in partnership with a builder. However, the developer later realised that the builder did not have permission from majority of the slum residents and informed SRA.

Pujari had then made a threat call to the developer and asked him to cooperate with the builder, and demanded money.

Following this, the developer approached police, following which an FIR was registered. “We filed a chargesheet against Pujari in connection with this case on Tuesday. We will submit chargesheets in the rest of the cases soon,” an officer said.

Pujari was extradited from Senegal to India last February. Initially, Karnataka Police got his custody. The Mumbai Police got his custody in February, this year. Later, Kerala Police got his custody and he returned to a Bengaluru prison on Tuesday.