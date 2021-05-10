Mumbai: Police file chargesheet in FIR registered by cop who levelled allegations against Param Bir

NEARLY A year-and-a-half after an FIR was registered against Yash Mehta — grandson of diamond merchant and film producer Bharat Shah — along with his friends over a brawl outside a pub by Gamdevi police station, Mumbai Police filed a chargesheet last week.

The case was controversial since the senior inspector of Gamdevi police station, Anup Dange, who had registered the case, was later suspended when Param Bir Singh became Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Dange recently wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, the state Home Minister and DGP alleging that Singh had transferred him since Dange had not agreed to his demand for not naming a builder, Jitu Navlani, in the FIR. Dange had also alleged that Singh later demanded Rs 2 crore to revoke his suspension. The allegations are being investigated by a panel appointed by the Maharashtra government and Anti Corruption Bureau.

Senior inspector of Gamdevi police station R Rajbhar told The Indian Express, “We have filed a chargesheet against seven persons in connection with the case. These include Yash Mehta, two of his friends, three others with whom they got into a brawl and Jitu Navlani.” The accused have been charged under Sections 353 (obstructing a public servant from performing his duty) among other sections of the IPC.

The incident took place on November 22, 2019, outside ‘Dirty Buns Sobo’, a pub owned by Jitu Navlani. Dange had alleged that even though it was late at night, Navlani refused to shut the pub and claimed to have good relations with Param Bir Singh, the then DG Anti Corruption Bureau.

Around the same time, a fight broke out in the elevator of the pub. When a police constable tried to intervene, the youths who were part of the fight allegedly assaulted the constable. Dange alleged that when he tried to arrest three persons involved in the brawl, Navlani stopped him from doing so.

In the FIR, Dange alleged that when his team came to the police station with the three accused, he started receiving calls from several police officers.

He said in the complaint that he found one of the three accused arrested by them was Yash Mehta, grandson of Bharat Shah. An FIR was then registered against Navlani, Mehta and others.

Dange in the recent complaint alleged that Singh had tried to get Navlani’s name removed from the FIR. The chargesheet filed by the Gamdevi police last week is in connection with this FIR.

Soon after this FIR was registered in November 2019, Shah and his son reached Gamdevi police station and allegedly threatened Dange. Following this, Dange had registered another FIR against Shah and his son and a chargesheet in this case was filed last year, sources said.

On February 29, 2020, Singh became the Mumbai Police commissioner and in July Dange was first transferred from Gamdevi police station. Eventually Dange was suspended from the force on July 18 on the grounds that he allegedly made derogatory remarks against some senior officers in a police WhatsApp group. After the Maharashtra government had a fallout with Singh, Dange was reinstated in the force.