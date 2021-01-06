Mumbai Police bust gang that used 123 fake websites to dupe more than 10,000 people

During investigation, the police learnt that the gang is operating from Patna, while a few members resided in West Bengal.

With the arrest of six persons, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch claims to have busted a gang which used fake websites to dupe people. The police said the gang has duped more than 10,000 people through 123 fake websites. The accused would lure people by posting lucrative offers through advertisements on social media, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light on December 15 after a person approached them with a complaint. The complainant was duped of Rs 3.6 lakh under the pretext of receiving a gas dealership of HP. The cyber police registered a case under relevant sections of cheating and forgery.

During investigation, the police learnt that the gang is operating from Patna, while a few members resided in West Bengal. A team was sent and the six persons, including a woman, were arrested. The accused have confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused would observe popular websites that were visited by the most number of internet users, police said. “They would then create a replica of the original websites and start publicising their links,” said an officer.

They approached people through advertisements on social media, WhatsApp and by personally contacting them for which they had even set up a call centre in Patna, police said.

“Links were provided to the victims, which would take them to fake websites,” said an officer, adding, “People usually weren’t able to differentiate between the fake and the original websites as the procedure to fill a form, submit documents and pay registration fees was exactly similar to what companies follow. After taking the money, the accused would disappear.”



The gang has been operational since July 2018 and has so far created duplicated websites of service providers like petrol pump/LPG dealership agencies, private loan providers, Reliance towers, Snapdeal and Naptol, among others.

The officials said the gang outsourced website designers who helped them in creating a replica of the original websites. “While call centre personnel were also outsourced,” said an officer.

The police said the mastermind of the scam is a BCom graduate based in Bihar. “There are more people who are part of the scam and are still absconding. We are trying to locate them as well,” said an officer.