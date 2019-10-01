Mumbai: Police Drugs, weapons, ammo worth Rs 13 crore seized from dhaba

In a major raid, the Palghar police raided a dhaba in Manor Sunday night and seized drugs, weapons and ammunition worth more than Rs 13 crore. Two men have been arrested and more arrests will follow, police said.

Advertising

According to Superintendent of Palghar Police Gaurav Singh, they received information that a consignment of drugs was coming into their region. “We laid a trap and arrested two men who had drugs, arms and ammunition worth Rs 13.6 crore from near a dhaba on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway,” said Singh.

Police seized Rs 80 lakh in cash along with four country-made revolvers, 63 live cartridges and 3 AK-47 lookalikes that were country-made guns with cartridges, sources said. “The accused had various types of drugs, including 8 kg ephedrine, 500 gram of brown sugar, 8.5 kg of DMT (N, N-Dimethyltryptamine) and 3 kg of dorsomorphin, meant for sale. They also had various mobile phone handsets,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

This is the biggest seizure by Palghar police conducted by the local Crime Branch and the Manor police, a month after they had seized drugs worth Rs 1.25 crore.

Advertising

“The August 30 seizure was a large amount of known narcotics. However, the drugs seized in this raid, like DMT and dorsomorphin, are rare and not known to be synthesized in India. We are trying to learn where the consignment came from,” said a senior officer.

The identity of the two accused who have been booked under various sections of the Indian Arms Act and The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 along with sections of the Indian Penal Code, was withheld by police as “the operation is still ongoing”. Officials believe that there are more suspects on the run.

“The accused are not from Palghar and had come from outside with the consignment. Whether it was meant to be used here or was being shipped out, we are yet to find out. It is possible that this is a part of the entire consignment. We are investigating the matter and more arrests will follow,” said the senior officer.