Mumbai: Police drive against anti-social elements once every month before major event, VIP movement

The Mumbai Police will carry out an “all-out operation” against anti-social elements once every month before any major event or VIP movement in the city.

Ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the police, on Friday night, arrested 22 externed (preventive arrests) criminals, checked 851 hotels and lodges and carried out combing operations at 189 locations across the city.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, “To ensure law and order is in check, every month either before a major event or VIP movement, we will be carrying out an all-out drive across the city. We carried out an operation from Friday night till early December 6.”

According to the police, from Friday night till Sunday morning, while 362 criminals were checked, nakabandis were put up at 861 locations, 48 absconding and wanted criminals were arrested and foot patrolling was organised at 428 important locations.

“On the night of December 4, between 11pm and 2 am, everyone – joint commissioners, DCPs, ACPs and senior inspectors hit the road and personally supervised the operations. Maximum manpower available with each police station was deployed,” said an officer.

The officer added that while this had been done earlier as well, the operation was not carried out at such a large scale. “This is going to become a regular feature to ensure there are no law and order issues facing the city.”

Muslim organisations observe Babri Masjid demolition anniv

On the 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Sunday, Muslim organisations like the Raza Academy took out a rally in south Mumbai and recited Azaan, a call for prayer.

The Supreme Court had last November directed the disputed site in Ayodhya be handed over to a trust to build a temple while asking the Centre to provide an alternative site to build the masjid.

A crowd of over 100 people took out a rally at Mohammad Ali Road area on Sunday afternoon. Azaan was recited outside the Minara Masjid, followed by demands for the Babri mosque to be rebuilt at the original spot in Ayodhya.

Raza Academy founder Saeed Noori said, “Once a mosque is built at a spot, it remains there till Qayamat – the day of judgment. Hence, the spot where the mosque was demolished will always have a spiritual significance in our hearts.”

