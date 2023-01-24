scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Mumbai police dismisses two constables

A report was submitted and according to the police official, the dismissal of the two constables was ordered and has been accepted by the accused.

TWO POLICE constables, including a woman official, have been dismissed from Mumbai Police department after a case of dowry, harassment and assault was registered against them in Solapur. The police constables were in an “extramarital affair”, sources said.

The male constable’s wife in her complaint said her husband was “harassing” her over dowry. However, when she came to about his “illicit relationship” and confronted him, her husband and the woman constable allegedly assaulted her, sources added. After the incident, the woman went to her maternal house in the Solapur district and filed a complaint against the duo. “The case was registered in mid-2022 and the Solapur police informed their counterparts in Mumbai after which an inquiry was initiated against them,” said an official. A report was submitted and according to the police official, the dismissal of the two constables was ordered and has been accepted by the accused.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 03:32 IST
