Mumbai: Police detain youth riding stolen bike

The Worli police detained a youth riding a stolen Activa bike without a number plate during a routine nakabandi Friday night. The police also seized cash and valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from the vehicle.

Police sources said that the accused, Mohammad Aftab Khan, 22, might be involved in robbery cases in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The police found that the Activa was stolen from Gujarat, while some mobile phones seized from Khan were stolen from Malegaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik.

An officer said that Khan, who hails from Gujarat, is suspected to have come to the city to sell off some of the stolen goods. “Usually when he committed theft at one place, he would keep a mobile phone he had stolen earlier to mislead investigations,” an officer said.

The Worli police have informed the police stations where FIRs had been registered against Khan.