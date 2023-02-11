scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai: Police detain youth riding stolen bike

The accused, Mohammad Aftab Khan, might be involved in robbery cases in Gujarat and Rajasthan

The Worli police have informed the police stations where FIRs had been registered against Khan. (Representational Image)
Listen to this article
Mumbai: Police detain youth riding stolen bike
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Worli police detained a youth riding a stolen Activa bike without a number plate during a routine nakabandi Friday night. The police also seized cash and valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from the vehicle.

Police sources said that the accused, Mohammad Aftab Khan, 22, might be involved in robbery cases in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The police found that the Activa was stolen from Gujarat, while some mobile phones seized from Khan were stolen from Malegaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik.

An officer said that Khan, who hails from Gujarat, is suspected to have come to the city to sell off some of the stolen goods. “Usually when he committed theft at one place, he would keep a mobile phone he had stolen earlier to mislead investigations,” an officer said.

More from Mumbai

The Worli police have informed the police stations where FIRs had been registered against Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 21:50 IST
Next Story

6 Bengaluru varsity students booked for insulting Ambedkar, Dalits in skit

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close