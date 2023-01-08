scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Mumbai police detain teenager for ‘raping’ minor girl

As per the police, the accused kidnapped the girl from her parents under some pretext and took her to a civic school where he allegedly beat and then raped her.

Accused has been booked under POCSO act

The Mumbai police detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl. The teenager was nabbed from Nallasopara and sent to Dongri Observation Home Sunday.

As per the police, the accused kidnapped the girl from her parents under some pretext between 4.30 pm – 5 pm Saturday. He then took her to a civic school, allegedly beat her up, and then raped her.

The girl managed to escape and informed her parents about the incident. The parents then approached the local police station where an FIR on charges of kidnapping and rape was registered.

The police went through footage captured by CCTV cameras taken from the spot where the girl had been allegedly abducted and managed to identify the accused.

The police conducted raids in Bandra, Khar, Chembur, and Nagpada, among other places, and the accused was held in Nalasopara, an officer added.

The police added that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. Since the accused is a minor, he has been sent to Dongri Observation Home, the officer added.

More from Mumbai

The accused earlier resided in the same area as the victim before moving to Nallasopara.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 21:17 IST
