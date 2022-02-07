Mumbai Police deploys over 2,000 personnel to maintain law & order

In order to ensure that no untoward incident takes place while bidding farewell to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Mumbai Police had deployed more than 2,700 police personnel outside the Breach Candy Hospital, her residence Prabhu Kunj on Pedder Road and Shivaji Park ground where her mortal remains were cremated.

Police said soon after doctors declared the singer’s demise, the Mumbai Police deployed 67 personnel near the hospital. Two DCPs and above were deputed along with 10 police officers and 25 constables. Thirty other SRPF jawans were also deployed.

As political leaders and other celebrities started turning up at her residence on Pedder Road, 170 personnel were deployed there along with two DCP and above rank officers to manage them.

Data revealed that 36 police officers from police sub-inspector rank to assistant commissioner of police rank officers were present along with 145 other police constables. While 581 police personnel were appointed to manage the route from which the mortal remains of the veteran singers were being transported.

At Shivaji Park where Mangeshkar was laid to rest, a bandobast of around 1,920 personnel were posted for security as PM Narendra Modi along with CM Uddhav Thackeray, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis along with other leaders and Bollywood celebrities came to pay homage to the veteran singer. Twenty DCP and above level officers were there along with 300 police officers (PSI to ACP rank) and 1,600 police personnel posted at different police stations, local arms units, SRPF, striking and delta forces.