Mumbai Police deny permission for Manoj Jarange Patil’s hungerstrike

The Mumbai Police denied permission to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to hold an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from September 19 citing concerns over crowd management, public safety, traffic disruption and the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Jarange Patil remained firm on going ahead with the protest. “We have decided to protest democratically on September 19. We will depart from Antarwali-Sarati on September 15 and will launch a peaceful indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai,” Jarange said.

He refused medical treatment, including intravenous fluids, at Antarwali-Sarati in Jalna district, where he has been fasting for the past 16 days.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Police have cited the Maharashtra Government’s 2025 rules governing public meetings, agitations and protests while rejecting Manoj Jarange Patil’s proposed hunger strike. Under the rules, permission for an agitation is limited to one day at a time, with restrictions on its duration and location.