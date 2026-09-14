Mumbai Police deny permission for Manoj Jarange Patil’s hungerstrike

Jarange Patil remained firm on going ahead with the protest. “We have decided to protest democratically on September 19.

Written by: Apoorva Agashe, Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readMumbai, PuneUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 04:24 AM IST
Mumbai Police deny permission for Jarange Patil’s hungerstrikeMaratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. (File Photo)
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The Mumbai Police denied permission to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to hold an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from September 19 citing concerns over crowd management, public safety, traffic disruption and the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Jarange Patil remained firm on going ahead with the protest. “We have decided to protest democratically on September 19. We will depart from Antarwali-Sarati on September 15 and will launch a peaceful indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai,” Jarange said.

He refused medical treatment, including intravenous fluids, at Antarwali-Sarati in Jalna district, where he has been fasting for the past 16 days.

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Read | Why Jarange-Patil’s Mumbai march amid Ganeshotsav has government worried

Police have cited the Maharashtra Government’s 2025 rules governing public meetings, agitations and protests while rejecting Manoj Jarange Patil’s proposed hunger strike. Under the rules, permission for an agitation is limited to one day at a time, with restrictions on its duration and location.

The guidelines prescribe a maximum capacity of 5,000 protesters at Azad Maidan and need organisers to comply with conditions regarding vehicles, traffic movement and public safety. Protesters are prohibited from taking unauthorised marches or obstructing public places. Police said Jarange Patil’s 2025 agitation violated several of these conditions.

In a five-page letter addressed to Jarange Patil, the Azad Maidan police said, “The massive influx of devotees makes the metropolis a persistent target for anti-social elements during the festive period”. It added extensive security protocols, surveillance and specialised crowd-management measures had been deployed across key areas of the city during the Ganesh festival

Jarange alleged a conspiracy to create chaos during the march and target his life. Jarange said, “The ruling party operatives might infiltrate the rally to instigate violence. There is a plot to shoot me during the march. They don’t want to kill the Marathas; they want to target me.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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