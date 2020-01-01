Mumbai: Police deny nod to anti-CAA ‘protest party’

Protesters at Carter Road amphitheatre. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Protesters at Carter Road amphitheatre. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

A “Protest party” titled ‘Jashn-e-Ekta’, organised by civil groups protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR, was cancelled at the last minute late Tuesday owing to lack of police permission, said organisers Mumbai Against CAB and Hum Bharat Ke Log.

The event, planned at the Carter Road amphitheatre, was to “celebrate peace, unity and secularism” through music and poetry. But after being denied permission, the protesters went on to gather at the venue for some music and poetry.

One of the organisers said that after three days of negotiations with the police, they were denied permission to hold the event. In a statement, the organisers alleged that they were asked to remove all references of CAA, including from banners and posters. They also alleged that the police had a problem with two bands — Yalgaar and Samta Kala Manch — participating in the protest. “Moreover, we were asked cut down on our event time from four hours to two hours and also produce censor board certificates,” said organiser Feroze Mithiborwala.

When contacted, Senior Inspector Gajanan Kabdule of Khar police said, “We denied them permission as the police are already stretched for New Year celebrations and Bhima Koregaon anniversary on January 1. We called the organisers and asked them to choose another date to conduct a protest. They have agreed to it.”

The denial of police permission is in contrast to the Mumbai Police so far allowing most pro and anti-CAA events in the city.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, formed by students of several educational institutions, said the police had tried to sabotage the ‘Inquilab Morcha’ held at Azad Maidan on December 27. The protest was planned as a rally from Byculla to CSMT, but had to be converted into a demonstration as the organisers did not receive police permission for a march.

“The police roped in some of the self-anointed leaders of Muslim community in the city to dissuade organisers from carrying out the rally. Two days before the protest, at a meeting of Muslim organisations in Khilafat House, these leaders resorted to fear-mongering about the event. However, they were bogged down due to overwhelming public opinion in its favour,” said a statement.

