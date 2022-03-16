Mumbai Police informs Home Department about offence against DCP Tripathi, recommends action against him

THE MUMBAI police wrote to the Maharashtra home department on Tuesday, informing it about the offence being registered against DCP (operations) Saurabh Tripathi and recommended administrative action against him as per procedure.

Tripathi was named a wanted accused on Monday in the case involving extortion of angadias in which three police officers have been arrested.

As per procedure, when an offence is registered against a police officer, his parent body is informed about it by the prosecuting agency. Since it is an IPS officer in this case, the home department has been informed.

The Mumbai police is on the lookout for Tripathi, who was not found at his residence. Since the case came to light last month, Tripathi was transferred from his posting as DCP (zone II) and posted as DCP (operations). However, he did not report for work.

Sources said his wife sent a letter to the police headquarters stating he is unwell and has taken leave. But no medical papers were attached to the application, sources said.

The LT Marg police had registered a case against three police officers on February 19 after which two officers were arrested. Last week, the police arrested the third officer – Inspector Om Vangate. After interrogating him, the police added the name of Tripathi as an accused in their remand application on Monday.

The angadias had approached police in December alleging that DCP Tripathi had demanded Rs 10 lakh from them per month and the three officers had been harassing them for not paying up.

An enquiry was then conducted by Additional Commissioner of Police (south region) Dilip Sawant. After evidence was found allegedly supporting the allegations, an FIR was registered in the case.