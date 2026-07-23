Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities.
(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
More than half the people named as accused by the Mumbai Police in FIRs linked to protests supporting the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) agitation in Delhi are 25 or younger, according to police data accessed by *The Indian Express*. One in five is aged between 18 and 20, while every third person named is a woman.
The FIRs relate to protests held across Mumbai in support of the CJP’s demonstrations in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education system following the NEET paper leak.
The Mumbai Police have registered 15 FIRs against nearly 1,500 people since the protests began last week. Eight of these, filed on Tuesday, were later clubbed into a single FIR at Shivaji Park police station. The Indian Express*accessed the list of accused, including age details in most cases, for seven of these eight FIRs, originally registered at the Sion, Worli, Dadar, Wadala TT, Mahim, Kalachowkie and Bhoiwada police stations. Data for the eighth FIR was not available.
Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty
The offences invoked — unlawful assembly and disobedience of lawful orders — are bailable and carry a maximum punishment of two years. Of the 301 people named in the seven FIRs, age details are available for 261, while the age of the remaining 40 is not recorded, though some are described as students.
The data shows that 57 accused are between 18 and 20 years old, while another 80 fall in the 21-25 age bracket. Together, that means 137 of the 261 accused — more than half — are aged 25 or younger. Another 53 are between 26 and 30 years old, 40 are between 31 and 40, while just 31 are above the age of 40.
The gender profile is similarly striking. Of the 301 people named as accused, 91 are women and 201 are men. The gender of the remaining nine is not recorded, making roughly every third person named in the FIRs a woman.
One of those booked is a 20-year-old student pursuing the Chartered Accountancy course, who said he did not even realise an FIR had been registered against him.
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“On Monday evening, coaching classes for the intermediate Chartered Accountancy course ended. I was hungry, so I went to a sweet shop to eat something. Around the time the protest passed by and I started recording it. They, however, took me to the Shivaji Park police station and later issued me a notice,” he said.
Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty
“I was scared to tell my parents anything, so I reached out to a cousin who is a lawyer and then two others to understand if an FIR has been registered against me. Everyone is saying contradictory things, so I am confused. I cannot understand why recording something could even lead to an FIR,” he said.
A day after the FIRs were registered, those named as accused began receiving notices directing them to appear before investigating officers. Sent over WhatsApp on Tuesday, the notices invoked Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which allows police to issue a notice instead of making an arrest when the alleged offences carry a punishment of less than seven years.
Lawyers representing some of those named said police also visited the homes of several youngsters who had not reported to police stations after receiving the notices. In some cases, they said, parents were unaware their children had joined the protests.
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The Mumbai Police have so far registered 15 FIRs in connection with the protests. Besides Tuesday’s eight cases, police had earlier registered five FIRs, including three linked to the gathering outside Shivaji Park on Sunday where Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aaditya Thackeray were present. Those cases named 500-600 unidentified persons. Two more FIRs were registered on Wednesday in connection with protests at Shivaji Park and Chembur against around 400 people.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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