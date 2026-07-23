Mumbai Police data: More than half booked in CJP protest FIRs are aged 25 year or under

Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

More than half the people named as accused by the Mumbai Police in FIRs linked to protests supporting the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) agitation in Delhi are 25 or younger, according to police data accessed by *The Indian Express*. One in five is aged between 18 and 20, while every third person named is a woman.

The FIRs relate to protests held across Mumbai in support of the CJP’s demonstrations in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education system following the NEET paper leak.

The Mumbai Police have registered 15 FIRs against nearly 1,500 people since the protests began last week. Eight of these, filed on Tuesday, were later clubbed into a single FIR at Shivaji Park police station. The Indian Express*accessed the list of accused, including age details in most cases, for seven of these eight FIRs, originally registered at the Sion, Worli, Dadar, Wadala TT, Mahim, Kalachowkie and Bhoiwada police stations. Data for the eighth FIR was not available.