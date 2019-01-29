Mumbai: MCOCA against 2 with links to gangster Ravi Pujari

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two men allegedly linked to gangster Ravi Pujari.

William Rodricks and Aakash Shetty, alleged ‘tippers’ of the Pujari gang, were arrested earlier this month and were alleged to be supplying contact details of possible targets in the city who would then receive extortion calls from the gangster.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dilip Sawant said: “As they were part of the Ravi Pujari gang and have prior cases against them, we have booked the two under MCOCA.”

Once MCOCA is invoked, the case is tried before a special MCOCA court and the provisions of the stringent law make procuring bail difficult.