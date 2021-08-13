Mumbai: Cops must be in uniform when taking action against anyone violating rules, says Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Thursday issued a circular to all police stations and the traffic department instructing police personnel to wear their uniform at all times while taking action against any person violating rules.

In his order, Nagrale said that the practice of wearing civil clothes when penalising violators while on police duty has inadvertently led to a rise in criminal elements like fraudsters posing as police personnel to defraud senior citizens and women, which also affects the reputation of the department.

Sources said police stations are currently given the responsibility of fining people who are found roaming in public places without wearing face masks. According to the Mumbai Police, 4,27,025 people have been fined Rs 200 since February 19. Crime Branch officials and detection staff have been exempted from wearing police uniform while on duty as their job demands secrecy.

The order read, “It has been observed that several police officers and constable take action in civil clothes. Taking advantage of which several criminals pose as police officials and under the pretext of fining people, steal money from senior citizens and women.”

Nagrale has said that if any police personnel is found penalising violators in civil clothes, then action will be taken against them and the police inspectors in charge of that department.