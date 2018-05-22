Mumbai Police constable commits suicide over family issues

Posted in the Mumbai Police’s main control room, constable Prasad Shivram Lad stayed at BDD Chawl in Lower Parel along with his family.(Representational) Posted in the Mumbai Police’s main control room, constable Prasad Shivram Lad stayed at BDD Chawl in Lower Parel along with his family.(Representational)

A 40-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide at his Lower Parel residence on Saturday. The police said the constable, Prasad Shivram Lad, hanged himself.

Posted in the Mumbai Police’s main control room, Lad stayed at BDD Chawl in Lower Parel along with his family. The police said a conflict between his sister and wife may have led him to take the extreme step. Lad is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

An officer said, “On Saturday, the constable went to Navi Mumbai with his wife… Later, his wife went to her parents’ place and Lad was alone at home.” The incident came to light when his wife returned home 5.15 pm on Saturday.

Senior Inspector Ahmed Pathan said, “We have registered a case of accidental death…. preliminary probe reveals he committed suicide due to some family issues.”“The constable wasn’t answering the doorbell. With the neighbours’ help, his wife broke open the door and found his body hanging,” said an officer.

Lad was rushed to KEM hospital where he was declared dead.

