Mumbai: Police constable booked for abetting wife’s suicide

Kalyan Police arrested a Mumbai Police constable on Sunday for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. The constable, a resident of Khadakpada area of Kalyan, has been accused of torturing the victim for dowry, investigators said.

According to Khadakpada police, the accused has been identified as Anil Salve, a constable posted with the Local Arms – unit 1 in Mumbai. His wife Pragati, 24, had committed suicide on Thursday. “However, her family members claimed that she was forced to commit suicide,” said an officer from Khadakpada.

A case was registered against Salve and his sister Jijabai on Saturday, police said. “According to the deceased’s family, they had been married six months ago. But the accused used to demand that the deceased bring money and gold from her house. When she refused, they used to beat her and subject her to mental and physical torture, her family has claimed,” the officer said.

“We are investigating the case and the accused will be arrested soon,” a senior officer said.

He lives in Atale, in Khadakpada along with his family.

When contacted, DCP (LAI) Niyati Thakkar confirmed the arrest. “I will check with Kalyan police before initiating further action against him,” she said.

DCP Manjunath Singe (PRO for the Mumbai Police) said, “Whenever a case is registered against a policeman, a report is sought from the place where the offence has been registered. Then a departmental enquiry is set up and further actions are taken against the accused policeman. In this case, the same procedure will be followed.”

