Mumbai Police conduct ‘all-out operation’ on Independence Day eve

AS PART of its ‘all-out operation’, the entire Mumbai Police machinery got down to the city streets on the eve of Independence Day on Saturday to conduct various policing measures, such as combing operations, preventive action against criminals, conducting nakabandis and checking hotels and other sensitive locations to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on Sunday.

Under the operation that started on Friday, the police so far have checked 884 places of 1,990 government and private places across the city, where the Indian flag will be hoisted on Sunday. Total 869 hotels and lodges and 524 sensitive places have been searched to root out any anti-social element.

Several police teams looked for wanted criminals on their record and arrested 79 of them. Combing operations were conducted at 230 places for 1,235 criminals, and 382 of them were made to sign bonds for good behaviour under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

During the combing operations, the police found 46 criminals, externed from the city, who were lurking in Mumbai and booked them under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

The police seized 37 firearms, illegally procured by anti-social elements, and booked each of them. Another 32 accused were arrested against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued, and 129 people were booked under the NDPS Act, 1985, for possessing drugs.

The police raided 48 places, where illegal activities like sale of illicit liquor and gambling were being conducted and booked 80 people.

Nakabandis were conducted at 139 points across the city. Total 1,661 two-wheelers were checked and action was taken against 1,946 vehicles for violating traffic norms and 10 motorists for drunk driving.