On Day 1, he stays transfer of 31 personnel

Hours after he took charge as the Mumbai’s new Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh on Saturday stayed the transfers of 31 police personnel, effected by an order issued by his predecessor Sanjay Barve.

On Thursday, two days ahead of his retirement, Barve had issued an order transferring 31 officers, including four assistant commissioners of police (ACP), seven senior inspectors and 20 inspectors.

Singh confirmed that he had put the transfers on hold and said, “Some officers approached us and complained that unfair decision was taken against them, due to which we have brought a stay to the previous transfer order. We are looking into their complaint and necessary decisions shall be taken in future.”

