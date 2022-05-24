Mumbai police commissioner to interact live with citizens on social media

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey will interact with citizens during a live session on Facebook and YouTube Wednesday evening (May 25) to listen to policing-related issues and complaints.

The announcement was made by Mumbai Police through their social media handles on Facebook and Twitter.

The Mumbai Police posted on their Twitter handle, “Your questions, our answers. You can ask your questions to direct commissioner of Mumbai police, Let’s meet tomorrow evening 7:00PM live with the honorable Mumbai police commissioner.”

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2022

Notably, Pandey conducts a Facebook live session every Sunday wherein he discusses policing-related issues with the common people and also announces several initiatives.

One of his initiatives called “Sunday Street”, under which certain roads across Mumbai were stopped for vehicular traffic for a few hours every Sunday morning so that citizens can use them for recreational activities, became quite popular with Mumbaikars.

Pandey has also been trying to set up a citizens’ body with participation from members of housing societies, so that public issues can be effectively communicated to the police and the civic body.

Pandey had ordered a crackdown on traffic violations asking the traffic police to register FIRs against those driving in the wrong direction, following which thousands of motorists were booked.

He also asked the police to ensure free and fair registration of FIRs and to act against noise pollution especially against those carrying out construction work beyond the stipulated period.