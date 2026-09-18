Why Mumbai Police closed Disha Salian case, and SIT did not pursue it further

Six years after Disha Salian died after falling off a building, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR after directions from the Bombay High Court (HC). While no one has been named as an accused in the Disha Salian death case, the central agency is probing names mentioned by Disha’s father, Satish – the complainant in the case.

But before the CBI, the Mumbai Police and later a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Devendra Fadnavis–Eknath Shinde government looked into the case. The Disha Salian case was closed as they didn’t find anything alarming.

An officer who probed the Disha Salian death case said, “We had investigated the case from all angles, and none of the allegations made at that point were backed by any evidence, due to which the case was closed as there was no foul play found.”