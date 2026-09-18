Why Mumbai Police closed Disha Salian case, and SIT did not pursue it further
Six years after Disha Salian died after falling off a building, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR after directions from the Bombay High Court (HC). While no one has been named as an accused in the Disha Salian death case, the central agency is probing names mentioned by Disha’s father, Satish – […]
Six years after Disha Salian died after falling off a building, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR after directions from the Bombay High Court (HC). While no one has been named as an accused in the Disha Salian death case, the central agency is probing names mentioned by Disha’s father, Satish – the complainant in the case.
An officer who probed the Disha Salian death case said, “We had investigated the case from all angles, and none of the allegations made at that point were backed by any evidence, due to which the case was closed as there was no foul play found.”
On the Bombay High Court asking for the matter to be investigated again, the officer said, “Most of the objections are procedural, like delays in spot panchnama, seizure records, and laptops being seized eight days later. While one could call it negligence, there was nothing like a cover-up as was claimed. No one would have imagined every aspect of the case would be scrutinized to this level.”
What Mumbai Police found in Salian death case
In 2021, the Mumbai Police closed its investigation into Disha Salian’s death after they found neither any foul play nor any links with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
“In the days she was there, she just came out once to take delivery of something she had ordered. She did not attend any party outside,” the officer said.
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The second allegation that she was pregnant was also proved wrong by the postmortem report. The claims of her being naked when her body was found were also negated by her father, who had come to the spot soon after her fall, the officer said.
Her friends told police that she was upset over some financial losses at work.
The findings of the SIT probe in Disha Salian case
Three years after her death, the then Shinde-Fadnavis government formed an SIT after BJP’s Nitesh Rane raised the matter in the Assembly in December 2023.
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An SIT official said that they had issued summons to several persons who alleged foul play in Disha Salian’s death, including her family members, but no one came forward to record their statements.
The probe could not go further, the officer said.
On the links between Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s deaths, an officer from Mumbai Police, overseeing the Disha Salian probe, said that the CBI team probing Rajput’s suicide had spoken to them about the Disha case as well and did not pursue it as nothing was found at that point.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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