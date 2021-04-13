Mumbai Police chief transfers 13 officers with EOW

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that monthly collection targets were being set for some officers by the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

AS PART of its ‘clean up’ exercise following the Sachin Waze controversy and allegations of corruption in the force, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale transferred 13 officers posted with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. These officers were said to have been posted at the much sought after EOW for more than five years. This comes close in the heels of around 60 officers who had been with the Mumbai Crime Branch for more than five years.

Nagrale transferred the 13 officers from various units of the EOW to police stations and other units across the city. Most of these officers were between inspector to assistant police sub-inspector- rank officers. The EOW investigates cases that involve Rs 6 crore or more, and a position with the wing is much sought after among officers.

Earlier, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve had once called EOW a “settlement branch” at a meeting in 2019. He had alleged that the unit was only involved in “settling matters” between parties and more susceptible to corruption.

Those posted at EOW have to undergo a training process, as it involves possessing knowledge of certain financial aspects. The EOW is led by a joint police commissioner and has two DCP-rank officers. Sources indicated the unit could see some more churning.

Soon after taking charge, Nagrale had reshuffled over 80 officers, over 60 of whom were moved out of the Crime Branch. Generally, it is believed that an officer should not be posted at one place for a long time as it could lead to him forming connections locally that could come in the way of policing.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that monthly collection targets were being set for some officers by the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.