Mumbai police chief holds meet with leaders of Sena & BJP

MUMBAI POLICE Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday called legislators from the Shiv Sena and BJP to his office in order to discuss the law and order situation in the city in light of the current political turmoil in the state. Those who attended the meeting included BJP MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Parag Alavani and party corporator Atul Shah, among others. The Shiv Sena was represented by some of the party’s corporators.

“We had been called by the Mumbai police commissioner to discuss the law and

order situation in the city keeping in mind the political turmoil. We all want peace in the city. What is happening within the Shiv Sena is their personal matter and we have nothing to do with it,” said Alavani.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the pleas filed by the rebel Sena candidates earlier, had instructed the state government to ensure that there are no law and order problems in the city and the residences of rebel candidates are not attacked. Police have also conducted several meetings with Shiv Sena shakha pramukhs, asking them to maintain peace. Earlier, on Monday, a two-hour meeting was conducted by Mumbai Police, during which the top brass interacted with senior inspectors of local police stations, asking them to ensure that law and order was maintained in their jurisdictions.

Soon after the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, offices of rebel MLAs such as Mangesh Kudalkar and Sada Sarvankar had been attacked and their posters had been blackened. Later, CRPF protection was provided to four Sena MLAs in the city.