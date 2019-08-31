Mumbai police chief gets three-month extension

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, who was to retire on August 31, was granted a three-month extension on Friday. The 1987-batch IPS officer is likely to oversee the state Assembly elections, expected to take place within the next three months.

The extension was granted as a special case, an official said. “The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in the service of Barve for three months beyond his superannuation, as a special case in public interest,” the official added.

Barve will be in charge till November-end, following which, the race for the next police commissioner will begin.