Mumbai Police chief gets new office after 100 years

After more than a century, the seat of the Commissioner of Mumbai Police shifted location and moved from the first floor of the Anglo-Gothic style heritage to the second floor, where incumbent Sanjay Pandey inaugurated the new Commissioner’s office on Monday.

According to several officers, the Police Commissioner’s office has remained on the first floor of the three-storeyed building designed in secular Victorian Gothic Style using yellow Malad stone by architect John Adams since 1899. Before 1899, the Mumbai Police Commissioner office was located in Byculla from 1880 to 1899.

The current head office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai is located at the junction of Lokmanya Tilak Marg and Dr Dadabhai Naorojee Road.

The construction of the current building commenced in November 1894 and was completed on December 24, 1896. The site was chosen originally by the then Commissioner Sir Frank Souter because it was far more convenient than the Old Police Office at Byculla – and also for concentrating reinforcements during seasons of popular excitement and disturbance, as per the Mumbai Police website.

The website further says, “However, Souter retired before the building was ready, and the honour of being the first commissioner to occupy it went to Hartley Kennedy, CSI, Commissioner during 1899-1901. Although the building was ready at the end of 1896, it was only on January 9, 1899 that Kennedy moved in.”

According to senior officers, ever since the office moved to Crawford Market, the Commissioner sat on the first floor of the building. Over the years, two more buildings have come up in the Commissionerate office, including one six-storey building in 2015 where the Mumbai Police Control room is located.

An officer said the office that has been vacated by the Commissioner will soon be occupied by the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), as there is a proposal to demolish the structure where the latter’s office is located, and another six-storey building is likely to come up in its place.